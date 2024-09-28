On our way!

Well I’m back from Venice. I took loads of photos so I thought I would start at the very beginning.
On our flight from a Manchester to Marco Polo airport.
We were lucky as Cathy & I had two middle seats behind each other. I sat in the wrong row by mistake & in the muddle up the lad beside Cathy swopped seats & we both got to sit together with a spare in the middle.
The four lads in front of us bought a charity raffle ticket & won £100!
They summoned the Duty free straight away & were buying after shave etc!
I must say we all enjoyed Venice very much. What a different place to where we live!
Harry would have hated it!!
No fields, pasta, too hot, too much water especially in the Vaporetto traveling from the airport to the city!