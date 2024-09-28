On our way!

Previous
Photo 4531

Well I’m back from Venice. I took loads of photos so I thought I would start at the very beginning.
On our flight from a Manchester to Marco Polo airport.
We were lucky as Cathy & I had two middle seats behind each other. I sat in the wrong row by mistake & in the muddle up the lad beside Cathy swopped seats & we both got to sit together with a spare in the middle.
The four lads in front of us bought a charity raffle ticket & won £100!
They summoned the Duty free straight away & were buying after shave etc!

I must say we all enjoyed Venice very much. What a different place to where we live!

Harry would have hated it!!

No fields, pasta, too hot, too much water especially in the Vaporetto traveling from the airport to the city!

We loved it!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
