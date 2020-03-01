Previous
Too much stuff! by happypat
Photo 3087

Too much stuff!

After the last viewers had gone today I was able to get the cases down from the attic.
Made a start collecting stuff together but I think it needs a serious cull! I try not to overpack but it’s hard to leave some things behind.
Emirates have a big luggage allowance of 32kgs so it’s tempting to just pack too much.

Three good things:
1. Can’t tell but today’s viewers seemed to like the house. Mustn’t get our hopes up so trying to be sensible.
2. The weather has taken a turn for the better...a dry day & a better week ahead.
3. March 1st...Spring is on it’s way.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Maggiemae ace
Its good to economise on what you take. I've found that if you have a comfortable outfit - just wear that every day until you need to wash it.
March 1st, 2020  
