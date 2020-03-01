Too much stuff!

After the last viewers had gone today I was able to get the cases down from the attic.

Made a start collecting stuff together but I think it needs a serious cull! I try not to overpack but it’s hard to leave some things behind.

Emirates have a big luggage allowance of 32kgs so it’s tempting to just pack too much.



Three good things:

1. Can’t tell but today’s viewers seemed to like the house. Mustn’t get our hopes up so trying to be sensible.

2. The weather has taken a turn for the better...a dry day & a better week ahead.

3. March 1st...Spring is on it’s way.