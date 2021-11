Hat choice

I took my friend Eileen for a check up at Lancaster Infirmary this morning.

Afterwards she took me out to lunch at Daisy Clough.

We had a potter around the shop afterwards.

A good display of hats & gloves for sale.



Three good things:

1. My kindle just fits in my bag so after a short walk into town I had a read in the car while waiting.

2. Delicious quiche with a beautifully crisp bottom!

3. The pavements in Lancaster are very uneven stone pavings……I lifted my feet up so no tripping!