Des res!

While I was taking my dog walk yesterday I thought I would take a photo of these two cabins in the grounds of the Cartford Inn as I walked past.

The one on the left is called Robins Nest & the right hand side one Ziggy Stardust after David Bowie. Julie is a David Bowie fan!

These are luxury self contained pods full of fancy extras such as roll top bath, river view, sound system, drinks & of course room service from the top chefs in the hotel.

The most interesting bit is that these cabins are very well loved by quite a few famous names….Cliff Richard, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe to name some.

I expect they love being quiet, away from the general public & can eat whenever they like after a show.



Three good things:

1. A referral to an ear nose & throat clinic for Harrys problem ear.

2. Recycling something Harry was going to discard…..he took my advice after all…..I was wise & didn’t say a word! 🤣

3. A wonderful sunset this evening.