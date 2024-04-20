A treat for Yellow

A long day at Hamilton Zoo yesterday. Really enjoyed it & I took loads of photos of animals but when I look at them none of them are much!

We were going to spend the evening at the cinema & have a meal too but none of the films appealed & it’s expensive to do that special meal/ film thing.

We were sensible & opted to jut have a meal at Foundation instead. A wise choice as it was excellent….the best crispy drumsticks ever! We were able to talk & have fun & earlier home to Kinloch.

Today we had a ride out to Taupo, drive past the V8 race track……raining really hard, shame as they all looked wet through plus the safety car out which spoils all the fun.

We called in for a coffee & cake on the lake side, watched the race a bit under a marquee & the boys & I played Connect Four on a large wooden board.



Tomorrow I move on to South Island. Flying from Rotorua to Christchurch.

So looking forward to meeting Nina & Tessa for the first time.



A treat for Yellow the neighbours horse…..some silage & a slice of bread.