Waikato river

The Waikato river is the longest river in NZ.

At 264 miles long it rises in Mount Ruapehu entering the Tongariro river system.

It passes through control gates in Taupo, this controls the flow of water in the lower levels. Just up stream from this photo it narrows into the famous Huka Falls. From here it flows through the Waikato Plains & empties into the Tasman Sea just south of Auckland.

A quiet pool before this river builds into the largest river it eventually becomes.



A couple of hours in Taupo this afternoon visiting among others the large kitchen shop that I love there.



The Super Car race is on in Taupo this weekend so lots of very noisy cars on the roads roaring through town.