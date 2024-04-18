Previous
Waikato river by happypat
Photo 4389

Waikato river

The Waikato river is the longest river in NZ.
At 264 miles long it rises in Mount Ruapehu entering the Tongariro river system.
It passes through control gates in Taupo, this controls the flow of water in the lower levels. Just up stream from this photo it narrows into the famous Huka Falls. From here it flows through the Waikato Plains & empties into the Tasman Sea just south of Auckland.
A quiet pool before this river builds into the largest river it eventually becomes.

A couple of hours in Taupo this afternoon visiting among others the large kitchen shop that I love there.

The Super Car race is on in Taupo this weekend so lots of very noisy cars on the roads roaring through town.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A really lovely image of family and also the lovely surrounds and nice colour in the sky.
April 18th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
Lovely image. Interesting narrative too which reminded me of my visit to the Huka Falls many years ago on my fantastic NZ trip. I would love to visit NZ again but the long flight puts me off unless I could afford first class! 🤪🤪🤪 not much chance of that!
April 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@pamknowler it’s expensive Pam & if I hadn’t got family here I wouldn’t have thought about it but if course all worth it to see them. I have only been business class once on the leg from Man to Dubai.
April 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@dide The light was just right Dianne. Not bad for quite an old iPhone!!
April 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise