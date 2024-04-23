Previous
Family by happypat
Photo 4392

Family

I stayed at Simon & Alex’s place last night.
We had a family meal & I stayed over while Brian & Lesley drove home.
Read Nina a story & she came into my bed this morning.
We drove to Methven to meet up with friends we met years ago & have stayed with us in the UK B&B. Jack & Gaye.
After that Simon gave us a tour of the massive farm they are running. 12 kilometres end to end.
Very scenic & right under these mountains.
I took this photo next to the Rangitata river…..
Simon, Alex, Nina & Tessa under the blanket asleep.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
You have had a long wait to take this photo in person. Nina looks a character..
April 23rd, 2024  
Dianne ace
How nice Nina is wanting to snuggle in bed with you. Special times.
April 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely shot. Nina looks as though she is quite a character
April 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise