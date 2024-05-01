Cows & mountains

So many cows in fields enjoying the fresh air in New Zealand.

Lovely to see them, hundreds in fields sometimes.

I hate the fact that many if our UK cows spend their time inside. I know the system is different in NZ where cows are out all year round but sometimes there is a happy medium.

I used to love it on turning out day, usually early May or late April depending on the grass growth plus condition of the land…too wet & they make a mess.

They used to run & jump for joy that first day.

Instinct told them it was time…they used to start mooing & queueing up behind the doors.

I would like to see a premium payment for milk that is from outdoor grass fed cows.



The mountains here run down the centre of South Island & it’s at the base of these mountains that our granddaughter & her husband plus Nina & Tessie farm.



Brian stopped at the side if the road so I could take this photo…..all the farmers driving past must have thought …tourists!!



Number 2 son birthday today….I should have stayed another couple of days. 🤦‍♀️