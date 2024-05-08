Evening in South Island.

I had a shock yesterday as one of my good friends died very suddenly.
She had been to our hairdressers an hour before me, walked home & her husband found her collapsed on the kitchen floor when he came in from a bike ride.
He rang me last night. We had seen the ambulance go past never thinking it would be anyone we knew.
I sit behind Pat & Kevin in church….they have no family & he will be bereft.
It’s shocked me so much….the unexpectedness of it. She was only 72…… life is very fragile sometimes.
So sorry for your sudden loss 💔 Reminded me of my friend Chris. She went into the kitchen to make a cup of tea and died. She had an aneurysm and no one knew before it happened. I remember her husband’s shock. Sending my love and prayers to you and your friend xxx