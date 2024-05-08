Previous
Evening in South Island. by happypat
Photo 4401

Evening in South Island.

The Rangitata River.

I had a shock yesterday as one of my good friends died very suddenly.
She had been to our hairdressers an hour before me, walked home & her husband found her collapsed on the kitchen floor when he came in from a bike ride.
He rang me last night. We had seen the ambulance go past never thinking it would be anyone we knew.
I sit behind Pat & Kevin in church….they have no family & he will be bereft.

It’s shocked me so much….the unexpectedness of it. She was only 72…… life is very fragile sometimes.

We must treasure every day.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Beautiful image ❤️

So sorry for your sudden loss 💔 Reminded me of my friend Chris. She went into the kitchen to make a cup of tea and died. She had an aneurysm and no one knew before it happened. I remember her husband’s shock. Sending my love and prayers to you and your friend xxx
May 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Thank you Casa, sounds very similar…..a PM will be needed. You will know how we feel. X
May 8th, 2024  
