Evening in South Island.

The Rangitata River.



I had a shock yesterday as one of my good friends died very suddenly.

She had been to our hairdressers an hour before me, walked home & her husband found her collapsed on the kitchen floor when he came in from a bike ride.

He rang me last night. We had seen the ambulance go past never thinking it would be anyone we knew.

I sit behind Pat & Kevin in church….they have no family & he will be bereft.



It’s shocked me so much….the unexpectedness of it. She was only 72…… life is very fragile sometimes.



We must treasure every day.