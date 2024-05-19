Charlie’s convoy

Previous
Just a very few photos of the great evening we had last night in the village.
So many machines in the convoy this year. Wagons, tractors, motorbikes, buses, vintage cars plus the odd bicycle.
The cafe put on a BBQ & the two pubs were doing a roaring trade.
During the day on the snowfield there was stalls, fairground rides, & a great band.
I think there would have been a great deal of money made for Charles Charity.

The charity provides holidays & respite breaks for the families of children with brain tumours.

Sadly there are many such families & a steady demand.


Pat Knowles

Casablanca
Fabulous event. I have a friend currently with a grade 4 brain tumour so it is nice to see fundraising events like this.
May 19th, 2024  
julia
Great that everyone get behind this course.. Hopefully the funds raised helps the families in some small way..
Great collection here..
Great collection here..
May 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles
Oh dear that's sad….a worrying time for her & all who love her. Sadly as you know Charlie died aged 4 years old.
May 19th, 2024  
Casablanca
I remember, poor wee bairn. Brave lad ❤️💔
May 19th, 2024  
