Charlie’s convoy

Just a very few photos of the great evening we had last night in the village.

So many machines in the convoy this year. Wagons, tractors, motorbikes, buses, vintage cars plus the odd bicycle.

The cafe put on a BBQ & the two pubs were doing a roaring trade.

During the day on the snowfield there was stalls, fairground rides, & a great band.

I think there would have been a great deal of money made for Charles Charity.



The charity provides holidays & respite breaks for the families of children with brain tumours.



Sadly there are many such families & a steady demand.





