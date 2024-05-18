Sign up
Previous
Photo 4411
Sequel
A very quick load up with a photo of today’s climb up Skiddaw.
Sent from the Lake District today.
Garth & Connie.
On top of the workd.
We have been out all night in the village at a BBQ & tractor & wagon convoy for Charlie’s charity!
Was a great evening.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Tags
lake
,
district
,
skiddaw.
Carole Sandford
ace
Great weather for it & amazing scenery. Sounds like you had a great night.
May 18th, 2024
julia
ace
That looks quite a walk.. Great that Charlies Charity is going on and supporting other families..
May 18th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
spectacular and beautiful , did you climb up too Pat
May 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
They must have a lovely view from up there. Sounds like you had a great night.
May 18th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Goodness, what wild territory! Good to know about. Connie must be so fit! Garth too, of course!
May 18th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
@phil_howcroft
Are you joking Phil? 🤣🤣🤣
May 18th, 2024
