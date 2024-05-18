Previous
Sequel by happypat
A very quick load up with a photo of today’s climb up Skiddaw.
Sent from the Lake District today.
Garth & Connie.
We have been out all night in the village at a BBQ & tractor & wagon convoy for Charlie’s charity!

Was a great evening.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat

Carole Sandford ace
Great weather for it & amazing scenery. Sounds like you had a great night.
May 18th, 2024  
julia ace
That looks quite a walk.. Great that Charlies Charity is going on and supporting other families..
May 18th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
spectacular and beautiful , did you climb up too Pat
May 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
They must have a lovely view from up there. Sounds like you had a great night.
May 18th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Goodness, what wild territory! Good to know about. Connie must be so fit! Garth too, of course!
May 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@phil_howcroft Are you joking Phil? 🤣🤣🤣
May 18th, 2024  
