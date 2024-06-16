Previous
Middle of June! by happypat
Photo 4438

Middle of June!

We have given in & lit the wood burner!
Been so tempted so many times this last few weeks but tonight we gave in.

It’s a Sunday & it’s Fathers Day so why not!

Happy day to all you dads!!
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Pat Knowles

