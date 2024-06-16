Sign up
Previous
Photo 4438
Middle of June!
We have given in & lit the wood burner!
Been so tempted so many times this last few weeks but tonight we gave in.
It’s a Sunday & it’s Fathers Day so why not!
Happy day to all you dads!!
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th June 2024 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
burner
,
june
,
summer.
