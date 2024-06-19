Summer at last!

I went on the bus for only the second time today. I had to return the trousers I got the first time around.

I walked to the sea front & took a few photos.

The tide was going out so I sat in the sun a while then caught the bus home!



Blackpool is at its best ….before the main tourist season!!



I do feel I’ve been living in a bubble in the country for a long time & going out & about certainly opens your eyes to the wider world …….there were some very strange people got on the bus this morning!



Queens Club tennis to watch…..they picked a good week.