Summer at last! by happypat
Summer at last!

I went on the bus for only the second time today. I had to return the trousers I got the first time around.
I walked to the sea front & took a few photos.
The tide was going out so I sat in the sun a while then caught the bus home!

Blackpool is at its best ….before the main tourist season!!

I do feel I’ve been living in a bubble in the country for a long time & going out & about certainly opens your eyes to the wider world …….there were some very strange people got on the bus this morning!

Queens Club tennis to watch…..they picked a good week.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Dianne ace
It is good you have public transport available when you want it. I love the simplicity of this image and nice to see the sunshine.
June 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@dide It’s really good Dianna….it takes me about three minutes to walk to the bus stop.
June 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Intrigued now as to what sort of strange.... 😅😅
Always nice to see the sea
June 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca Well I can’t really say but there was a lot of talking & thumping of chests by a very large black man. It was a bit unsettling!
June 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@happypat Oo errr!!
June 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
June 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely photo… I have very fond & treasured memories of Blackpool.
I’m smiling just remembering.
It’s great to jump on a bus or for me the metro… and be observant.
June 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I used to visit clevleys and then st Anne’s… a very long time ago…. Lovely places
June 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@beverley365 Yes & all quite different to each other did your find?
June 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2024  
