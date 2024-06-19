Summer at last!

I went on the bus for only the second time today. I had to return the trousers I got the first time around.
I walked to the sea front & took a few photos.
The tide was going out so I sat in the sun a while then caught the bus home!
Blackpool is at its best ….before the main tourist season!!
I do feel I’ve been living in a bubble in the country for a long time & going out & about certainly opens your eyes to the wider world …….there were some very strange people got on the bus this morning!
Queens Club tennis to watch…..they picked a good week.
Always nice to see the sea
I’m smiling just remembering.
It’s great to jump on a bus or for me the metro… and be observant.