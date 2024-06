Our wet English summer on a special day

Harry & I watched every minute of the Trooping of the Colour this morning.

The work & practising that went into the fantastic morning of precision marching & fantastic music was amazing.

The horses were a wonderful sight.



Thankfully the rain held off until the proceedings were coming to an end. Such heavy showers too but as quick as the rain came down the blue sky appeared. It was almost like a compleat different day.



How could anyone not feel a sense of pride?