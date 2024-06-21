Holiday time coming up!

A visit from Cathy & Garth before they go off to Somerset with Garths family.

They always have an annual holiday where all brothers sisters, cousins, great grandchildren spend a week together.

A different place each time & now the young ones are older they pop in & out for as long as they choose.

Connie is going too of course.



Please pray for Cathy & Garths friends son who was crushed by a bus in London last Saturday night. He is in the Royal London hospital. Such a worrying time for them all……his brother & sister flown in from NZ.

Every parents nightmare & distance is magnified in such circumstances!