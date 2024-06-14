Previous
Goodbye by happypat
Goodbye

William & Erin at Lancaster rail station early this morning.
On to the next leg of their journey by train to Chippenham in Wiltshire for a wedding.
After that to Gatwick & two weeks in the USA.

Erin was born there & lived there until her mid twenties so lots of meet ups.

We shall miss them, it seems very quiet in the house.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely happy photo of the both. Happy memories for you
June 14th, 2024  
