Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4436
Goodbye
William & Erin at Lancaster rail station early this morning.
On to the next leg of their journey by train to Chippenham in Wiltshire for a wedding.
After that to Gatwick & two weeks in the USA.
Erin was born there & lived there until her mid twenties so lots of meet ups.
We shall miss them, it seems very quiet in the house.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5258
photos
118
followers
105
following
1215% complete
View this month »
4429
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
Latest from all albums
4430
820
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
14th June 2024 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
erin
,
station
,
william
,
lancaster
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lovely happy photo of the both. Happy memories for you
June 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close