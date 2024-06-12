Previous
Three cousins by happypat
Three cousins

Lovely to have these three together again.
Jack, William & Lydia.

Alex, Williams twin sister missing who of course is in NZ.

Their other cousins Max & Finn in NZ too.

Today we took Connie a walk up Beacon Fell. Well William & Erin took her & Harry & I trailed behind…..not so quick walking up steep hills these days.
Daisy Clough garden Centre afterwards & then home.

Thank you for all your lovely comments even though I’m virtually absent! Much appreciated.
Pat Knowles

julia ace
Nice to have some of the cousin's together.. and get out and about with William and Erin.
June 12th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very nice family photo!
June 12th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely family capture
June 12th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely to get at least three of them together. A lovely family photo.
June 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely family photo.
June 12th, 2024  
