Previous
Photo 4435
Three cousins
Lovely to have these three together again.
Jack, William & Lydia.
Alex, Williams twin sister missing who of course is in NZ.
Their other cousins Max & Finn in NZ too.
Today we took Connie a walk up Beacon Fell. Well William & Erin took her & Harry & I trailed behind…..not so quick walking up steep hills these days.
Daisy Clough garden Centre afterwards & then home.
Thank you for all your lovely comments even though I’m virtually absent! Much appreciated.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5257
photos
118
followers
105
following
1215% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th June 2024 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
three
,
cousins
julia
ace
Nice to have some of the cousin's together.. and get out and about with William and Erin.
June 12th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very nice family photo!
June 12th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely family capture
June 12th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
Lovely to get at least three of them together. A lovely family photo.
June 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely family photo.
June 12th, 2024
