Three cousins

Lovely to have these three together again.

Jack, William & Lydia.



Alex, Williams twin sister missing who of course is in NZ.



Their other cousins Max & Finn in NZ too.



Today we took Connie a walk up Beacon Fell. Well William & Erin took her & Harry & I trailed behind…..not so quick walking up steep hills these days.

Daisy Clough garden Centre afterwards & then home.



Thank you for all your lovely comments even though I’m virtually absent! Much appreciated.