Photo 4434
All together…except one!
Jack was still at work when we took this photo but arrived later.
The sun came out & we were able to sit outside for a while.
It was good to get everyone together.
At Cathys tonight so no commenting again sorry.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details
Views
1
365
365
iPhone XS
iPhone XS
Taken
10th June 2024 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
family
,
get
,
visitors
,
tether
