Previous
All together…except one! by happypat
Photo 4434

All together…except one!

Jack was still at work when we took this photo but arrived later.
The sun came out & we were able to sit outside for a while.
It was good to get everyone together.
At Cathys tonight so no commenting again sorry.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise