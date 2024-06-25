Bright

This was the eye watering entrance at Barton Grange Garden Centre yesterday.

A bit over the top I think!

Had a busy day getting ready for our B&B guest whose in for five nights.

John has been coming for years so we continue to offer bed & breakfast for him & two others.

We are comfortable with him & he with us.

I always have a good clean up on a Tuesday while Harry is out with his bowling group….none of them have bowled this year yet incidentally!!



Tonight we potted our new plants in the front door tubs. We used soil & compost together this time & pebbles on the top.