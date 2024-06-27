Chance encounter

On my flight from Christchurch to Rotorua in New Zealand there was an awful lot of laughter on the plane.

About 15 mins from landing I was chatting to the girl in the next seat when a voice through the gap in the seat said “Is that a Lancashire accent I hear?”

I turned round & said “oh it’s Miriam!”

Some if you won’t know who she is but she is very well known in the UK but most people know her from playing Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films.

She is a very outspoken & sometimes rude woman….not everyone’s cup of tea but she was charming & very friendly to all.

She was doing a documentary about NZ & thought it would be aired around September/ October time.

Miriam Margolyes



Just shows how actors pick up accents easily. She calls herself a vocal artist & she certainly is.