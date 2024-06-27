Previous
Chance encounter by happypat
Chance encounter

On my flight from Christchurch to Rotorua in New Zealand there was an awful lot of laughter on the plane.
About 15 mins from landing I was chatting to the girl in the next seat when a voice through the gap in the seat said “Is that a Lancashire accent I hear?”
I turned round & said “oh it’s Miriam!”
Some if you won’t know who she is but she is very well known in the UK but most people know her from playing Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films.
She is a very outspoken & sometimes rude woman….not everyone’s cup of tea but she was charming & very friendly to all.
She was doing a documentary about NZ & thought it would be aired around September/ October time.
Miriam Margolyes

Just shows how actors pick up accents easily. She calls herself a vocal artist & she certainly is.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Pat Knowles

Lesley ace
Ooh get you, hobnobbing with the rich and famous. Only kidding - how cool is this? Fav
June 27th, 2024  
julia ace
Oh hope we get the Doco here as we I have seen her on things before and she's good.
We are getting the Phil Spencer Flash NZ houses st the moment and it's great.
June 27th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro I read Phil Spencer was in NZ I hope we get that here too. @tinley23 I must say Miriam was just fab…..all the children gathered round to have their photos taken. She waved me & my son off when he picked me up.
June 27th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Oh these episodes are fun and so memorable!!!
June 27th, 2024  
