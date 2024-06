Ladies that lunch….

Out meeting friends today. We haven’t met up for months so it was great to catch up with all the news.

It’s always hard to pick a day when we are all available but we did it today.

From the left Joan, Bernie, Eileen, me & Winifred!



We have has some fun out & about over the last, almost thirty years now!



Best times in Ireland though!



Thank you ladies for all the laughs & care specially Bernie who organises all our trips…we just follow on willingly!