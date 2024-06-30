Previous
Lesley by happypat
Lesley

Lesley lives two doors away from us.
She has been a sheep dog trainer & handler all her adult life.
She now has a dachshund & a collie dog which she lets run in a field she still owns.
Suffering from ill health recently she bought herself one of these buggies.
Walking round the block I found her parked up watching the traffic & talking to anyone who stopped. She is very chatty as she lives on her own now her husband has died.
A very gutsy lady as she goes to Move it or Loose it.
She recently had a heart attack around 5am walked about a bit then got back in bed. At 8am she drove to the doctors & they told her to go home & an ambulance would come!
She went home fed her dogs & let them out, rang a friend all before the ambulance picked her up.
She had indeed had a heart attack!
Lesley stood up & opened the seat on her buggy to show me an empty plastic bag……she took a picnic of grapes to eat while she sat.

I must apologise as I’ve been a bit slack at the commenting lately with all our visitors!
The b&b chap went home this morning.
Judith Johnson ace
What a plucky lady and such a big smile
June 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, what a woman!
June 30th, 2024  
