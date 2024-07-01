Astrantia

We inherited these pretty flowers & I love their soft pink & white colouring.

They live under the hedge beside our post box.

It’s amazing they have survived all the building work & tarmacking!



Two weeks of Wimbledon……fantastic! Much better than the football in my opinion!



Wow it’s so dreary….a bit chilly & wet! Almost wood burner weather but we’ve put an extra jumper on, well I have Harry doesn’t seem to feel the cold the same as me.

July too!