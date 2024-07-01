Sign up
Photo 4451
Astrantia
We inherited these pretty flowers & I love their soft pink & white colouring.
They live under the hedge beside our post box.
It’s amazing they have survived all the building work & tarmacking!
Two weeks of Wimbledon……fantastic! Much better than the football in my opinion!
Wow it’s so dreary….a bit chilly & wet! Almost wood burner weather but we’ve put an extra jumper on, well I have Harry doesn’t seem to feel the cold the same as me.
July too!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
garden
astrantia
Beverley
ace
I don’t think I’ve seen these before… they are so pretty and fascinating when zoom in… lovely to see the buzzy bee
July 1st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 1st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Such beautiful flowers and an added bonus with the bee. Yes, It's ben chilly here too and just starting to drizzle.
July 1st, 2024
