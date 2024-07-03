Strangers in town!

There must have been a funeral somewhere today in the village. We have three churches so could have been any….not ours though.
I met my friend Dot in the cafe for lunch & a catch up & these two very striking people sat on the next table.
I presume they were here for the funeral but were having a full lunch so no funeral tea for them.
They were very pleasant but very dressed up….. wouldn’t have been out of place in the Savoy in London.
Me & Dot felt quite underdressed with not a lick of lipstick or eye make up between us!
How I love people watching. This was the best photo I dared to get.