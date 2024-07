Move it or lose it!

A different class for me today as our village hall is being used for voting in the General Election on Thursday.

Earlier & I thought tougher as we didn’t do any sitting down stuff.

I asked if I could take a photo before I took this.

Great music & it really gets your heart going. Balance exercises too.

There are two men in this group too, David at the front is partially sighted so extra kudos to him.

I was t as keen on this class as the hall was very echoey & I struggled to hear.



I have been yawning all afternoon! 😳🤣