Boys treat by happypat
Photo 4408

Boys treat

One of the highlights of my trip to NZ was our visit to Rotorua Airport.
Ant & the boys took me to catch my plane down to Christchurch.
My grandson William is a firefighter at the airport & promised us a ride in the fire engine.
I went first as my plane was due in but after I had taken off William took Max, Finn & Ant at great speed along the runway. Both boys were able to spray water on the runway……they were thrilled!

My guest has gone home! Actually she was fine & only came back around 8pm plus she overpaid which was a nice surprise!
Bed all changed & our next guests in four weeks are William & his wife Erin who are over here for a wedding. Will be so lovely to have them.

Such heavy rain tonight….Harry had just finished mowing the lawn.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
