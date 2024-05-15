Boys treat

One of the highlights of my trip to NZ was our visit to Rotorua Airport.

Ant & the boys took me to catch my plane down to Christchurch.

My grandson William is a firefighter at the airport & promised us a ride in the fire engine.

I went first as my plane was due in but after I had taken off William took Max, Finn & Ant at great speed along the runway. Both boys were able to spray water on the runway……they were thrilled!



My guest has gone home! Actually she was fine & only came back around 8pm plus she overpaid which was a nice surprise!

Bed all changed & our next guests in four weeks are William & his wife Erin who are over here for a wedding. Will be so lovely to have them.



Such heavy rain tonight….Harry had just finished mowing the lawn.

