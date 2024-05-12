On my walk yesterday with Connie.
This is the River Wyre at high tide.
Not the little brook in the foreground but the water in the background. It almost looks like a road but I did notice a long slick of sand running down the middle of the river.
You can see the daddy duck at the back giving Connie a good ticking off because she barked at them.
The tide was just on the turn, flowing east then as I retraced my footsteps & got back to the Cartford Inn it had turned flowing west towards Blackpool again.
We’ve had a very lazy day. I was out until after 1am last night on a wild goose chase up Jeffrey Hill together with hundreds of others hoping to see the Northern lights……no sign of them! Cloud came over so no chance.