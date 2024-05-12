Previous
Spring by happypat
Spring

On my walk yesterday with Connie.
This is the River Wyre at high tide.
Not the little brook in the foreground but the water in the background. It almost looks like a road but I did notice a long slick of sand running down the middle of the river.
You can see the daddy duck at the back giving Connie a good ticking off because she barked at them.
The tide was just on the turn, flowing east then as I retraced my footsteps & got back to the Cartford Inn it had turned flowing west towards Blackpool again.

We’ve had a very lazy day. I was out until after 1am last night on a wild goose chase up Jeffrey Hill together with hundreds of others hoping to see the Northern lights……no sign of them! Cloud came over so no chance.

Lydia’s birthday today.
Lesley ace
Lovely scene
May 12th, 2024  
