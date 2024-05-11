Previous
Go girl! by happypat
Go girl!

We’ve had Connie for the day today.
On our walk this afternoon walking down to the river I saw this lady buzzing along on her tricycle.

So hot today I think most of us have unearthed our summer clothes!

I was thinking today when I saw some baby’s in prams & how hot they might be with the pram hoods up.
I remember when my kids were small how we used to put them in the pram in the garden under a tree…not safe now of course!
The main thing is though we had pram canopies with fringes……how lovely it was for the babies to lie in the pram kicking their little legs.

Never see a pram canopy these days!
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Lesley ace
You’re so right - pram canopies! To be fair we rarely see a proper pram these days. That lady must be so warm in those clothes today.
May 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@tinley23 Yes that’s a thought Lesley, the prams are wrong! 🤣
May 11th, 2024  
