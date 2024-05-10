Previous
Baby poppies! by happypat
Photo 4403

Baby poppies!

A very quick photo of these pretty little poppies.
They grow in an outside tub but I never planted them. Sort of wild ones which are very pretty!

Harry & I are off out in five minutes to our daughters.
Two family birthdays this weekend so out to tea.
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
Pretty poppies - Enjoy your celebrations !
May 10th, 2024  
