Previous
Photo 4403
Baby poppies!
A very quick photo of these pretty little poppies.
They grow in an outside tub but I never planted them. Sort of wild ones which are very pretty!
Harry & I are off out in five minutes to our daughters.
Two family birthdays this weekend so out to tea.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5224
photos
120
followers
107
following
1206% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th May 2024 12:09pm
orange
poppies
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Pretty poppies - Enjoy your celebrations !
May 10th, 2024
