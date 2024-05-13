Previous
Smoked by happypat
Photo 4406

Smoked

A stall in the River Food Market Christchurch.

We have a B&B guest in for two nights.
She hasn’t arrived yet.

We rarely have guests these days. They are always guests that have been a few times before to the farm. We & they have to be comfortable with our open plan living.

Elizabeth is visiting family.

Garth & Cathy have been here cutting hedges & tidying up the garden.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
