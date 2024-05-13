Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4406
Smoked
A stall in the River Food Market Christchurch.
We have a B&B guest in for two nights.
She hasn’t arrived yet.
We rarely have guests these days. They are always guests that have been a few times before to the farm. We & they have to be comfortable with our open plan living.
Elizabeth is visiting family.
Garth & Cathy have been here cutting hedges & tidying up the garden.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5227
photos
120
followers
107
following
1207% complete
View this month »
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th April 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ham
,
nz
,
smoked
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close