Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4402
Riverside Kitchen. Christchurch
We loved the riverside food market in Christchurch.
I climbed the stairs & was glad I did as the wicker lampshades looked really pretty.
Harry & I walked to the chippy tonight. It’s a habit he got into while I was away so four of us meet up for an easy tea.
Such a beautiful day, no wind & warm & sunny.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5223
photos
121
followers
108
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4395
4396
4397
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th April 2024 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
riverside
,
nz
,
christchurch
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close