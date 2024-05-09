Previous
Riverside Kitchen. Christchurch by happypat
Photo 4402

Riverside Kitchen. Christchurch

We loved the riverside food market in Christchurch.
I climbed the stairs & was glad I did as the wicker lampshades looked really pretty.

Harry & I walked to the chippy tonight. It’s a habit he got into while I was away so four of us meet up for an easy tea.

Such a beautiful day, no wind & warm & sunny.
