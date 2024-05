Welcome home flowers.

Lovely bouquet of flowers waiting for me when I returned home.

Sent from Cathy, they are away in Inverness Scotland this week so a lovely thought.



I’ve been tired today, I think the jet lag has caught up with me a bit.

Out to fish & chip place tonight…..Harry has been meeting friends there on a Thursday night so I’m going too tonight.

Busy these next two days but will be back on full throttle next week!



Thank you for all your commenting while I’ve been away…….I shall reciprocate next week.