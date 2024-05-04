People watching

The last couple of nights I have been at the Blackpool Opera House for the Daniel O’Donnell concerts.

There is always a group of us & the first night I took two extra friends but last night it was just our usual crowd.

Out for a meal first then the concerts.

There was another event taking place in the Winter Gardens so lots of people watching as the guests passed through on their way out.

A mighty queues to see Daniel after the show but we are privileged to meet up with him before……we know him well.

Young Farmers weekend too so a very busy Blackpool.



You see all sorts pass by…..the high heels some of those girls tottered past in were quite amazing!