People watching by happypat
People watching

The last couple of nights I have been at the Blackpool Opera House for the Daniel O’Donnell concerts.
There is always a group of us & the first night I took two extra friends but last night it was just our usual crowd.
Out for a meal first then the concerts.
There was another event taking place in the Winter Gardens so lots of people watching as the guests passed through on their way out.
A mighty queues to see Daniel after the show but we are privileged to meet up with him before……we know him well.
Young Farmers weekend too so a very busy Blackpool.

You see all sorts pass by…..the high heels some of those girls tottered past in were quite amazing!
4th May 2024

Pat Knowles

Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so
Phil Howcroft ace
a nice nice of Blackpool life pat
May 5th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
One of my favourite pastimes too
May 5th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Great shot Pat, the legs, the figures, the outfits!
May 5th, 2024  
