Land of the long white cloud.

My final full day in New Zealand spent with number 2 son in Kinloch.

We had a circular tour round Lake Taupō.



Drove up to the ski slope area on Mount Ruapehu. The translation of the Māori word means pit of noise or exploding pit.



An active volcano having last erupted in September 2007 when it covered the town of Taupo with grey dust.



Looking at the three amazing mountains……Ruapehu, Ngauruhoe & Tongariro dominating this beautiful part of North Island they were looking their very best today in the Autumn sunshine & blue sky.



I fly out of NZ late tomorrow evening.



A clever person would have taken out the electric lines!!