Land of the long white cloud. by happypat
Photo 4396

Land of the long white cloud.

My final full day in New Zealand spent with number 2 son in Kinloch.
We had a circular tour round Lake Taupō.

Drove up to the ski slope area on Mount Ruapehu. The translation of the Māori word means pit of noise or exploding pit.

An active volcano having last erupted in September 2007 when it covered the town of Taupo with grey dust.

Looking at the three amazing mountains……Ruapehu, Ngauruhoe & Tongariro dominating this beautiful part of North Island they were looking their very best today in the Autumn sunshine & blue sky.

I fly out of NZ late tomorrow evening.

A clever person would have taken out the electric lines!!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Dianne ace
A familiar scene. You have crammed so much into your visit and spent lots of time surrounded by family. Safe travels.
April 28th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I have decided not to take out electric lines - it provides an indication as to where the photo is taken and also reality versus artistic. I hope your journey home is full of good experiences!
April 28th, 2024  
