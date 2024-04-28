Sign up
Previous
Photo 4396
Land of the long white cloud.
My final full day in New Zealand spent with number 2 son in Kinloch.
We had a circular tour round Lake Taupō.
Drove up to the ski slope area on Mount Ruapehu. The translation of the Māori word means pit of noise or exploding pit.
An active volcano having last erupted in September 2007 when it covered the town of Taupo with grey dust.
Looking at the three amazing mountains……Ruapehu, Ngauruhoe & Tongariro dominating this beautiful part of North Island they were looking their very best today in the Autumn sunshine & blue sky.
I fly out of NZ late tomorrow evening.
A clever person would have taken out the electric lines!!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5217
photos
122
followers
108
following
1204% complete
4389
4390
4391
4392
4393
4394
4395
4396
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th April 2024 2:07pm
Tags
nz
,
volcano
,
taupo
Dianne
ace
A familiar scene. You have crammed so much into your visit and spent lots of time surrounded by family. Safe travels.
April 28th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I have decided not to take out electric lines - it provides an indication as to where the photo is taken and also reality versus artistic. I hope your journey home is full of good experiences!
April 28th, 2024
