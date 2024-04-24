Tram in Christchurch

We went to Christchurch today. The city has altered enormously since I was there last.
Lots of container boxes used as shops when I was there a few years ago but today it’s a modern thriving beautiful city.
I have taken loads of photos so they will be appearing over time.
I think I’m liking these modern towns more & more. Modern buildings can look very attractive.
I bought a pink shirt!
The weather was warm & sunny, not bad for early Autumn. I took my jumper off & only had a tee shirt on.
Ha Pat only a tee-shirt on !! and buying a pink shirt - - the devil you - ha ! Doubt if you would get your jumper off, if you were at home !!