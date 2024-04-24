Previous
Tram in Christchurch by happypat
Tram in Christchurch

We went to Christchurch today. The city has altered enormously since I was there last.
Lots of container boxes used as shops when I was there a few years ago but today it’s a modern thriving beautiful city.
I have taken loads of photos so they will be appearing over time.
I think I’m liking these modern towns more & more. Modern buildings can look very attractive.
The weather was warm & sunny, not bad for early Autumn. I took my jumper off & only had a tee shirt on.
Pat Knowles

Lesley ace
Nice busy scene. Lovely old-style tram
April 24th, 2024  
Brian ace
Great street scene
April 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Busy street scene - the delightful old tram amongst all these modern buildings !
Ha Pat only a tee-shirt on !! and buying a pink shirt - - the devil you - ha ! Doubt if you would get your jumper off, if you were at home !!
April 24th, 2024  
