Tram in Christchurch

We went to Christchurch today. The city has altered enormously since I was there last.

Lots of container boxes used as shops when I was there a few years ago but today it’s a modern thriving beautiful city.

I have taken loads of photos so they will be appearing over time.

I think I’m liking these modern towns more & more. Modern buildings can look very attractive.

I bought a pink shirt!



The weather was warm & sunny, not bad for early Autumn. I took my jumper off & only had a tee shirt on.