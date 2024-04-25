Previous
Annie by happypat
Photo 4394

Annie

Annie is a Dachshund cross Pomeranian ie. Damaranium
She is the beloved dog of our son & DIL who I’m am staying with in South Island just now.
She is six years old & a very important member of the family.

Anzac Day today so we had a quiet morning then drove into Ashburton for a bit of shopping.
I bought two long sleeved tee shirts at Kmart for $9 each….a complete bargain & lovely soft cotton.

Tomorrow we drive to Geraldine to meet up with @maggiemae for an coffee & chat. Looking forward to meeting up again.
25th April 2024

Pat Knowles

Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1203% complete

julia ace
Sweet dog.. unusual parentage.. You are getting some good bargains.. Enjoy you visit with Maggie..
April 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful dog, you are having a great visit and picking up bargains too. Have a lovely day with Maggie
April 25th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Cute dog. Enjoy catching up with @maggiemae tomorrow.
April 25th, 2024  
