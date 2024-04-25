Annie is a Dachshund cross Pomeranian ie. Damaranium
She is the beloved dog of our son & DIL who I’m am staying with in South Island just now.
She is six years old & a very important member of the family.
Anzac Day today so we had a quiet morning then drove into Ashburton for a bit of shopping.
I bought two long sleeved tee shirts at Kmart for $9 each….a complete bargain & lovely soft cotton.
Tomorrow we drive to Geraldine to meet up with @maggiemae for an coffee & chat. Looking forward to meeting up again.