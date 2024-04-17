Me, Max, Finn & Jessie the blue heeler.

All tongue but I like the informality of this shot plus you can’t see much of me.



We’ve been to Rotorua today on business…….the lake shore is looking very smart these days.

Just a few plumes of steam today but it’s always quite a sight coming out of the ground.



Lots of Japanese tourists around.

We went to Countdown & I bought three plastic bottles of different food sauces.

Piccalilli mustard, Tonkatsu deep fry sauce & Balsamic glaze. All condiments that Ants partner is using in the amazing meals I’m having!

Honestly it’s like a five star hotel.

I could have bought more but stuck to plastic bottles because of traveling.