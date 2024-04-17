Previous
Me, Max, Finn & Jessie the blue heeler. by happypat
Me, Max, Finn & Jessie the blue heeler.

All tongue but I like the informality of this shot plus you can’t see much of me.

We’ve been to Rotorua today on business…….the lake shore is looking very smart these days.
Just a few plumes of steam today but it’s always quite a sight coming out of the ground.

Lots of Japanese tourists around.
We went to Countdown & I bought three plastic bottles of different food sauces.
Piccalilli mustard, Tonkatsu deep fry sauce & Balsamic glaze. All condiments that Ants partner is using in the amazing meals I’m having!
Honestly it’s like a five star hotel.
I could have bought more but stuck to plastic bottles because of traveling.
Issi Bannerman ace
What a cute photo! I remember Lake Rotorua from our trip to NZ in the early nineties. John had to be trailed away from the fishing there! We ended up spending too much time on N Island and didn't get to see as much of S island as we'd wanted to!
April 17th, 2024  
