Previous
Photo 4387
Up the hill……
Max, Finn & I climbed a hill this morning. Quite high, I had to have a stop now & again.
This is as high as we got.
You can see Taupo in the distance.
Another lovely day but I spoke to Harry this morning & he said the UK was having winds, rain & hailstones!
He was very chirpy, been eating out loads. People are so good keeping an eye on him.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
0
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
5207
photos
121
followers
109
following
1201% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
16th April 2024 11:46am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hill
,
lake
,
nz
,
kinloch
,
taupo.
