Up the hill……

Max, Finn & I climbed a hill this morning. Quite high, I had to have a stop now & again.

This is as high as we got.

You can see Taupo in the distance.



Another lovely day but I spoke to Harry this morning & he said the UK was having winds, rain & hailstones!

He was very chirpy, been eating out loads. People are so good keeping an eye on him.