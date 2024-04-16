Previous
Up the hill…… by happypat
Photo 4387

Up the hill……

Max, Finn & I climbed a hill this morning. Quite high, I had to have a stop now & again.
This is as high as we got.
You can see Taupo in the distance.

Another lovely day but I spoke to Harry this morning & he said the UK was having winds, rain & hailstones!
He was very chirpy, been eating out loads. People are so good keeping an eye on him.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise