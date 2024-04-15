Betty

Betty & her babies. Kune kune pigs.

Betty is not a good mother, she lies down where she feels like it & squashes them. One bigger baby from a previous litter & two from the latest litter.



We’ve had a farming day today. Beautiful sunny day & the trees are just turning…..it’s really beautiful. I’ve never been to NZ at this time if the year before & I'm enjoying it.

Ant butchered a lamb this morning & lunchtime we went to the local auction to watch a weaner sale.

Shoulder of lamb for tea tonight.



Thank you all so much for your comments even though I’m not commenting on yours.

I must say the WiFi is not all it should be here!