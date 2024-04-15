Previous
Betty by happypat
Photo 4386

Betty

Betty & her babies. Kune kune pigs.
Betty is not a good mother, she lies down where she feels like it & squashes them. One bigger baby from a previous litter & two from the latest litter.

We’ve had a farming day today. Beautiful sunny day & the trees are just turning…..it’s really beautiful. I’ve never been to NZ at this time if the year before & I'm enjoying it.
Ant butchered a lamb this morning & lunchtime we went to the local auction to watch a weaner sale.
Shoulder of lamb for tea tonight.

Thank you all so much for your comments even though I’m not commenting on yours.
I must say the WiFi is not all it should be here!
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I've been absent for a few days as we have had visitors but on catch up today. Sounds as though you are having a great holiday.
April 15th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Betty is rather cute, but a pity her mothering skills are lacking. A nice autumnal image. You would have enjoyed a day on the farm.
April 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
An illusion of a happy family , shame mama Betty, fails in her mothering skills ! but still a beautiful looking family ! Lovely sunshine and autumnal hues in the trees - Enjoy and make the most of your stay. Pat . !
April 15th, 2024  
julia ace
The can be careless mothers, but she and her off spring look very healthy. Enjoy that lamb roast.. are you having those yorkies with it.
April 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super image and interesting to hear about your day!
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise