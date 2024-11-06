Previous
Tree by happypat
Photo 4565

Tree

I took this in the field on my walk with Connie in St Michael’s.
Quite a trunk I think & if you look hard enough you can see a sort of face.
Harry had his glaucoma check today so we were out & about but again I never took a photo.
A bad accident on the M6 closed the motorway both ways….a detour all around on the A roads & then past our house…..almost blocked our road many times. It’s single way traffic so not easy.
I stayed up until 3am election watching!

Oh & yes I found the shed key….first place I looked in the green bin. I could see its pink tag!
Joan Robillard ace
I didn't want to know the results. Looked this morning and wanted to go back to bed for 4 years.
November 6th, 2024  
Barb ace
I can see several faces in this very unusual tree trunk, Pat! Hope Harry's glaucoma not advancing! Ken has both the beginnings of glaucoma and macular degeneration but his recent eye check showed no changes...praise the Lord! Ken would be totally lost without ability to do his woodworking or if he had to give up driving. Glad you found your shed key! 😊👍
November 6th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@bjywamer Harrys glaucoma very stable Barb thankfully. He’s does drops every night & it hasn’t changed for years.
November 6th, 2024  
