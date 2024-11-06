Tree

I took this in the field on my walk with Connie in St Michael’s.

Quite a trunk I think & if you look hard enough you can see a sort of face.

Harry had his glaucoma check today so we were out & about but again I never took a photo.

A bad accident on the M6 closed the motorway both ways….a detour all around on the A roads & then past our house…..almost blocked our road many times. It’s single way traffic so not easy.

I stayed up until 3am election watching!



Oh & yes I found the shed key….first place I looked in the green bin. I could see its pink tag!