Previous
Photo 4322
Yeah…..a new sister!
Nina has a new sister.
Born yesterday in Christchurch New Zealand.
Tessa Eilidh Ferguson. 6lb 2oz.
Alex & Simon chose Tessa partly as it means harvest time & gathering in. Very apt for the time of the year in a farming family in NZ.
Eilidh is Scottish for Eleanor & means radiant one.
Our second Great Granddaughter.
Congratulations Simon & Alex.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
1
0
Pat Knowles
@happypat
Year 13 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
4322
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd January 2024 10:58am
Tags
simon
,
nz
,
nina
Carole G
ace
Congratulations! Love the name, Nina looks really happy about the news
January 25th, 2024
