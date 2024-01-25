Previous
Yeah…..a new sister! by happypat
Nina has a new sister.
Born yesterday in Christchurch New Zealand.

Tessa Eilidh Ferguson. 6lb 2oz.

Alex & Simon chose Tessa partly as it means harvest time & gathering in. Very apt for the time of the year in a farming family in NZ.

Eilidh is Scottish for Eleanor & means radiant one.

Our second Great Granddaughter.

Congratulations Simon & Alex.
Carole G ace
Congratulations! Love the name, Nina looks really happy about the news
January 25th, 2024  
