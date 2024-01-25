Yeah…..a new sister!

Nina has a new sister.

Born yesterday in Christchurch New Zealand.



Tessa Eilidh Ferguson. 6lb 2oz.



Alex & Simon chose Tessa partly as it means harvest time & gathering in. Very apt for the time of the year in a farming family in NZ.



Eilidh is Scottish for Eleanor & means radiant one.



Our second Great Granddaughter.



Congratulations Simon & Alex.

