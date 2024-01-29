Previous
The only time I have been blonde! by happypat
I’ve been to a Lady Farmers meeting today where we were asked to take something that gave us a memory.
When I was thinking what I could talk about for a minute or two, I had a bit if a search & came across my old baby book my mum had filled in.
A lock of my baby hair!
In the end I took a slatted spoon belonging to my mother in law, over 100 years old & it’s done good work over the b&b years fishing out hundreds of poach eggs.

Cathy & Garth we’re here yesterday. They brought a homemade fish pie & veg.
Afterwards they helped deliver Focus magazines around the Cartford Inn area. Lots of steps & on a hill so a bit much for us both while we aren’t on top firm.
Cathy brought the big hoover & generally had a good clean up. Garth unloaded the wood out of the trailer & put the wardrobe door back on.

Oh yes & she did our feet! 😍👏🏻👏🏻
