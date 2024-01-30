Previous
First meeting……

Nina’s first cuddle with her new baby sister.

She being a very helpful girl fetching & carrying for mum. She has her nurses equipment out….stethoscope etc.

A sitting out day today …..south facing decking caught all the sun so I sat out wrapped up for a good hour taking in some fresh air.

My throat is really sore today! It’s a slow job but I do feel better in myself.
Dawn ace
A delightful capture Pat
January 30th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
This is adorable Pat. Fav.
January 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw Pat - so adorable !
January 30th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
Two little beauties! Gorgeous!
January 30th, 2024  
