Previous
Photo 4324
First meeting……
Nina’s first cuddle with her new baby sister.
She being a very helpful girl fetching & carrying for mum. She has her nurses equipment out….stethoscope etc.
A sitting out day today …..south facing decking caught all the sun so I sat out wrapped up for a good hour taking in some fresh air.
My throat is really sore today! It’s a slow job but I do feel better in myself.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
Pat Knowles
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Dawn
ace
A delightful capture Pat
January 30th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
This is adorable Pat. Fav.
January 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw Pat - so adorable !
January 30th, 2024
Pam Knowler
ace
Two little beauties! Gorgeous!
January 30th, 2024
