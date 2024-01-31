Sign up
Previous
Photo 4325
The veg stall.
Great Eccleston Market day.
Not many stalls today & Danielle the owner said to be sure to say she was frozen after standing there all morning.
I met my friend Dot (Charlie’s gran) for a bit of lunch in the cafe. We had lots to talk about!
Pam with the lovely bike lives in the village & does cleaning! She has us on her list when we say the word!!
Coughing made me sick last night but afterwards I slept all night & feel much better today!
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
4
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5140
photos
121
followers
112
following
1184% complete
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
31st January 2024 12:57pm
day
,
village
,
market
,
stall
,
veg
Sue Cooper
ace
Gosh, that's a cold job. I don't envy her vat all.
January 31st, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Nice market scene.
January 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Poor Danielle - such a cold job in winter !
January 31st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Brave soul! Glad you finally feel a little better though sorry you have been so rough ❤️
January 31st, 2024
