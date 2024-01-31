Previous
The veg stall. by happypat
The veg stall.

Great Eccleston Market day.

Not many stalls today & Danielle the owner said to be sure to say she was frozen after standing there all morning.

I met my friend Dot (Charlie’s gran) for a bit of lunch in the cafe. We had lots to talk about!

Pam with the lovely bike lives in the village & does cleaning! She has us on her list when we say the word!!

Coughing made me sick last night but afterwards I slept all night & feel much better today!
Pat Knowles

Sue Cooper ace
Gosh, that's a cold job. I don't envy her vat all.
January 31st, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Nice market scene.
January 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Poor Danielle - such a cold job in winter !
January 31st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Brave soul! Glad you finally feel a little better though sorry you have been so rough ❤️
January 31st, 2024  
