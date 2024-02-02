Previous
Lydia by happypat
Lydia

Home for the weekend our very stylish granddaughter kitted out in all charity stuff .
I have no idea how she does it.
A charity shop in Lichfield yielded this great C&A trench coat & her Jigsaw sweater plus wide leg jeans!

I can never find such bargains! 😍
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Sue Cooper ace
She looks great. Well done Lydia.
February 2nd, 2024  
