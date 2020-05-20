Sign up
Photo 2332
Tree Top Conference ~
These two Ibis seemed to be chatting high in the treetops.
The Ibis on the left seems to have it’s ‘ wing joints?’ showing.
Can anyone explain these round grey patches?
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4121
photos
69
followers
70
following
638% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
14th May 2020 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
sky.
,
wings.
,
ibis.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot and they are keeping their social distance !
May 19th, 2020
