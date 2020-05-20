Previous
Tree Top Conference ~ by happysnaps
These two Ibis seemed to be chatting high in the treetops.
The Ibis on the left seems to have it’s ‘ wing joints?’ showing.
Can anyone explain these round grey patches?
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot and they are keeping their social distance !
May 19th, 2020  
