Photo 2367
Jordan T & Beautiful Orchids ~
Orchids & Jordan T from Koala Gardens.
This orchid was divided from one of Katrina’s orchids.
It flowers beautifully each year & Jordan T had to have his photo taken too.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
jordan
,
flower.
,
t.
,
orchid.
,
koala.
bep
Lovely colours. Nice to see Jordan T pop up.
June 23rd, 2020
Diana
ace
He looks so very much at home there between those beautiful orchids.
June 23rd, 2020
