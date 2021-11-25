Sign up
Photo 2886
My Maiden Hair Fern ~
Is a delight!
This plant lives in my back patio room & thrives.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
3
2
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4887
photos
79
followers
78
following
790% complete
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd November 2021 8:45pm
Tags
plant.
,
fern.
Maggiemae
ace
Don't let me anywhere near this! I kill maidenhair plants! Too much water, too little water, in a dark place, not enough light! You name it!
November 24th, 2021
Babs
ace
It looks beautiful.
November 24th, 2021
Mave
Lovely. I can't keep these and I love them!
November 24th, 2021
