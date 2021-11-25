Previous
Next
My Maiden Hair Fern ~ by happysnaps
Photo 2886

My Maiden Hair Fern ~

Is a delight!
This plant lives in my back patio room & thrives.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Don't let me anywhere near this! I kill maidenhair plants! Too much water, too little water, in a dark place, not enough light! You name it!
November 24th, 2021  
Babs ace
It looks beautiful.
November 24th, 2021  
Mave
Lovely. I can't keep these and I love them!
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise