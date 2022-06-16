Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3089
Pale Headed Rosella ~
This timid beauty flies in when no other birds are here.
All the time looking over it's shoulder.
just managed two shots thru the window....
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5090
photos
81
followers
79
following
846% complete
View this month »
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
13th June 2022 7:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden.
,
bird.
,
feeder.
,
seed.
,
rosella.
Jacqueline
ace
It’s a beauty with those vibrant colours!
June 15th, 2022
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird! What a beautiful garden beyond the bird, too!
June 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close