Pale Headed Rosella ~ by happysnaps
Pale Headed Rosella ~

This timid beauty flies in when no other birds are here.
All the time looking over it's shoulder.
just managed two shots thru the window....
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Jacqueline ace
It’s a beauty with those vibrant colours!
June 15th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird! What a beautiful garden beyond the bird, too!
June 15th, 2022  
