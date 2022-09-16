Sign up
Photo 3181
The Sweetest Nectar ~ .
is always at the top of the tree.
A beautiful spring day with a lovely blue sky.
lens fully extended to catch this lovely butterfly.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
tree.
flower.
sky.
butterfly.
nectar.
Babs
Looks lovely against the blue sky.
September 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Such wonderful blue sky !
September 15th, 2022
